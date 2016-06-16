Starr's Extra Work With Quinn Starting to Show

Jun 16, 2016 at 02:04 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

During the winter, head coach Dan Quinn spoke at-length about the Falcons' comprehensive development program, "Plan D," and why it's important to the organization's long-term success.

The most recognizable face in Plan D was Tyler Starr, a 2014 seventh-round draft pick who gained notoriety on HBO's Hard Knocks series. After practices ended, Starr would train with Quinn and his assistants to fine-tune important areas of his game.

Quinn wanted to help the young linebacker improve his pass rush, so they focused on hand technique, footwork, and getting vertical as fast as possible, because, as Quinn explained, you only have about 2.4 seconds to bring down an opposing quarterback.

That individual work has helped Starr immensely. His confidence is high; on Dec. 20, he made his first regular season appearance, earning one tackle. And as someone who knew the odds were stacked against him from the day he was drafted at No. 255 overall, he understands how fortunate he is to receive this kind of attention.

"I've never seen a coach be able to be so hands-on with the practice squad like that," Starr said. "I think not only does he connect with the players, he gives them more incentive to say, 'Hey, the head coach is buying in, trying to help me succeed.' It gives you that extra burst of energy. Quinn believes in me. I'm not just here to be used as a practice dummy. He expects me to participate on the team.

"The D-line and pass-rushing is Quinn's thing. He's the guru, so I try to take in every tip I could, try to take it one day at a time. I'm still using the same things he taught me last year."

Having spent so much time on the practice squad, Starr knows how difficult it is to maintain a job in this league. Therefore, in addition to working on his defense, he's making sure coaches know he's willing to contribute in any way possible.

"I'm just really trying to find my role on the team," Starr said. "I think I can be a key special teams player. Hopefully I'll earn the trust of the defense and my teammates and coaches, and I can come in and make some plays when they need me. But really, I want to focus on getting in with (special teams coach) Keith Armstrong and try to make an impact there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Arthur Blank more optimistic about Falcons' direction 'than I've been in many, many years'

'I love our young quarterback': Arthur Blank discusses Desmond Ridder

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, top QBs in 2023 NFL Draft, expectations for Arthur Smith and Ryan Nielsen

What the Ryan Nielsen & Jerry Grey hires mean for the Falcons | Falcons Audible Podcast

Advertising