Smith Injures Hamstring, Return is Questionable

The Falcons are back in the Georgia Dome for the first preseason game of the 2015 season against the Tennessee Titans. Check out these photos from gameday.
Running back Devonta Freeman left the field in the second quarter with an injured hamstring.
Smith punched in a 1-yard touchdown run and then limped off the field as the play was being reviewed.
Prior to Smith's departure, the running back recorded a total of 18 yards on the day.
Smith was taken to the locker room to be evaluated and his return is questionable.