Scouting Report: Falcons at Giants

Sep 17, 2015 at 07:25 AM

Last Meeting:
The Falcons last meeting with the Giants in 2014 didn't result in their favor, as they lost a tough road game at MetLife Stadium, 30-20.

Key stat: This will be the 23rd game between these two teams in the all-time regular season series, with each franchise winning 11 games.

Falcons: Dan Quinn

Quinn embarks on his first regular season road contest as head coach at 1-0, following the Falcons thrilling 26-24 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Giants: Tom CoughlinIn his 12th year as the Giants head coach, Coughlin enters the game at 0-1 on the season. New York fell to the Dallas Cowboys 27-26 in Dallas on Sunday night.

Key Stat: Last season the Falcons ranked 21st in rush defense allowing 118.4 yards per game. This season, after one game, the Falcons are tied for second in the NFL after allowing only 63 rushing yards against the Eagles.

Falcons Offense vs. Giants Defense

  • Atlanta's explosive offense will go up against a New York defensive line that is without their leader, Pro Bowl DE Jason Pierre-Paul.
  • Matt Ryan and Co. will look to continue their momentum after recording 395 total yards on offense against the Eagles.
  • The Giants defensive front failed to get a sack or QB hit in the loss to Dallas.
  • The Falcons dynamic duo of WR Roddy White and Julio Jones will be tested by a talented Giants secondary that features Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Prince Amukamara.
  • Giants LB Uani 'Unga led the way with 12 tackles and one interception versus the Cowboys.
  • Falcons WR Julio Jones put together a strong performance the last October when these clubs met. Jones finished with 105 total yards on 11 receptions, and was targeted 16 times.

Giants Offense vs. Falcons Defense

  • The Falcons defense is coming off an impressive performance where they held Philadelphia to 3 of 12 on third down.
  • In the last meeting, Giants QB Eli Manning passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns to support a 124-yard rushing day.
  • Atlanta's run defense will be tested with as New York has three strong, physical backs in Rashad Jennings, Andre Williams and Shane Vereen.
  • Attention will be devoted to Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr., who caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in last year's contest.
  • DE Vic Beasley Jr. and LB Justin Durant will be tasked with disrupting Manning and the rest of the Giants attack.

What the Giants are Saying About the Falcons:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

