NT Soliai Only Falcon Sidelined on Thursday

Thursday's injury report brought good news, as only one player was unable to practice. Paul Soliai continued to rest his injured calf and didn't participate.
RG Chris Chester (shoulder/knee) and TE Tony Moeaki (hamstring) participated in a limited fashion after missing Wednesday's practice with their respective injuries.
Julio Jones was again limited after injuring his knee last Sunday against Tampa Bay. The wide receiver put to rest any rumblings about his knee injury when he spoke to the media before practice.
"My knee is great. I don't feel like it will make me miss anytime moving forward," Jones said of his knee injury.
K Matt Bryant (quad), WR Devin Hester (toe), TE Jacob Tamme (shoulder) were also limited participants.