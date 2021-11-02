NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

We have a change at the top.
That was put in motion on Thursday night, when the Packers beat Arizona in an epic showdown that came down to the last minute. The 1976 Miami Dolphins popped some champagne after the last unbeaten team went down.
There's still a chance at a winless season, though, with Detroit's losing streak going strong. We also saw a number of wins from backup quarterbacks in Seattle, Dallas and New York.
And we saw Derrick Henry go down with a foot injury. Heartbreaker for one of the most entertaining players in football.
The Falcons dropped a bit after losing to Carolina, and the rival Saints surged after beating Tampa Bay. Let's take a look at how the league stacks up in our Week 9 NFL power rankings: