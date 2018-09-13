 Skip to main content

Nerdy Birdz: Four Falcons stats you should know about Robert Alford heading into Week 2 vs. the Panthers

Sep 13, 2018 at 05:30 PM
Author Image
Gaby Moran

Atlanta Falcons Communications Coordinator

AP_16359693332916 (1)
AP photo/Mike McCarn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons will play their first divisional game against on Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED CONTENT

Here are four key stats you should know about Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and how he could impact this Week 2 matchup:

1. No-fly zone: Since entering the league in 2013, Alford has the most passes defensed in the NFL with 76 in that span. In 2017, the six-year veteran totaled 20 passes defensed, ranking fourth in the NFL. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton must be precise in his targets when throwing to Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith and D.J. Moore.

2. Rock 'n' roll: In nine career matchups against the Panthers, Alford has totaled 28 tackles (23 solo), 17 passes defensed, four interceptions and one forced fumble. Two of those four interceptions occurred against Newton. The other two were against Derek Anderson. Alford is the only active player in the NFL with four interceptions against the Panthers.

3. Tackle time: Since becoming a full-time starter in Week 14 of the 2013 season, Alford ranks fourth among starting cornerbacks in the NFL with 227 tackles over that span. Alford has started 62 of 74 games for the Falcons and was a viable part of why Atlanta's defense was the ninth-best in the NFL last year and is the veteran presence needed to continue that success this year.

4. Defensive duo: When Alford was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, the Falcons also drafted another cornerback in the first round, Desmond Trufant. The duo has played in 66 games together, including eight against the NFC South rivals. In those eight games against Carolina, the pair totaled six interceptions and allowed only six touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. With numbers like those, this ninth showdown between Alford and Trufant versus Newton and the Panthers should be one to remember.

Related Content

news

The Falcons are building their foundation one quarter turn at a time

From setting a standard to providing answers to a test that is months away, the work done now is imperative, even if it's unglamorous.

news

Falcons News Now: OTAs in full swing

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Chris Lindstrom taking Falcons' offensive line changes in stride

The four-time Pro Bowler discusses working with Bill Callahan and without Kaleb McGary.

news

Falcons still taking deliberate approach with Jalon Walker's versatility

Atlanta coaches have discussed expanding Walker's responsibilities, but his foundation remains on the edge. The opportunity for more, however, remains intact.

news

Practice report: Michael Penix Jr.'s health status, running his own race

Plus other notes, observations and tidbits from the second day of Falcons OTAs.

news

Kevin Stefanski provides injury update on Billy Bowman Jr., Troy Andersen and Bralen Trice

Bowman played in six games as a rookie in 2025 before his injury. Andersen and Trice have not suited up for the Falcons since 2024.

news

Falcons News Now: 2026 schedule released, vets and rookies connect

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule: Key dates, matchups and storylines

Highlights include a trip to Spain, three prime-time games and a late run on NFC South opponents.

news

Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with DL Anterio Thompson on rookie deal

The Falcons selected Thompson with the No. 208 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with CB Avieon Terrell on rookie deal

The Falcons selected Terrell with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

63 facts about the 14 teams on the Falcons 2026 schedule

Learn about each of Atlanta's 2026 opponents ahead of the NFL's schedule release.

news

Ian Cunningham's NFL upbringing evident in first draft as Falcons GM

It's too soon to know the complete story of the Falcons' 2026 draft class, but its architect used a blueprint built over years working with some of the very best.

Top News

The Falcons are building their foundation one quarter turn at a time

Falcons News Now: OTAs in full swing

Chris Lindstrom taking Falcons' offensive line changes in stride

Falcons still taking deliberate approach with Jalon Walker's versatility