Nerdy Birdz: Four Falcons stats you should know about Robert Alford heading into Week 2 vs. the Panthers

1. No-fly zone: Since entering the league in 2013, Alford has the most passes defensed in the NFL with 76 in that span. In 2017, the six-year veteran totaled 20 passes defensed, ranking fourth in the NFL. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton must be precise in his targets when throwing to Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith and D.J. Moore.

2. Rock 'n' roll: In nine career matchups against the Panthers, Alford has totaled 28 tackles (23 solo), 17 passes defensed, four interceptions and one forced fumble. Two of those four interceptions occurred against Newton. The other two were against Derek Anderson. Alford is the only active player in the NFL with four interceptions against the Panthers.

3. Tackle time: Since becoming a full-time starter in Week 14 of the 2013 season, Alford ranks fourth among starting cornerbacks in the NFL with 227 tackles over that span. Alford has started 62 of 74 games for the Falcons and was a viable part of why Atlanta's defense was the ninth-best in the NFL last year and is the veteran presence needed to continue that success this year.