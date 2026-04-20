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Falcons reveal jersey numbers for offseason additions

See the numbers that the newest members of the team will wear, as well as changes for some returning players.

Apr 20, 2026 at 05:59 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's been a busy offseason for the Atlanta Falcons.

The organization hired a new head coach and general manager in Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham, respectively. That duo then added several new coaches to the Falcons' staff and were very active in free agency, bringing in 20 new players, including the most recent signing of right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

On top of all the personnel moves, Atlanta revealed new jerseys, returning to red as the home color and emphasizing details such as the intentional use of silver throughout.

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Now, the new group and the new gear intertwine. The Falcons released the jersey numbers for their offseason acquisitions, as well as a few changes for some players already on the roster.

Jersey numbers for new Falcons players

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa - 1
  • WR Jahan Dotson - 4
  • K Nick Folk - 6
  • QB Trevor Siemian - 13
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus - 14
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. - 15
  • P Jake Bailey - 16
  • RB Tyler Goodson - 25
  • DB Sydney Brown - 29
  • DB Darnay Holmes - 30
  • LB Christian Harris - 45
  • DE Azeez Ojulari - 51
  • DE Samson Ebukam - 52
  • LB Channing Tindall - 55
  • OL Corey Levin - 62
  • OT Jawaan Taylor - 71
  • TE Austin Hooper - 81
  • DT Da'Shawn Hand - 90
  • DT Maason Smith - 92
  • DL Chris Williams - 93
  • DE Cameron Thomas – 99

Number changes for returning players

  • DB AJ Woods - 20
  • P Trenton Gil - 46
  • OLB DeAngelo Malone - 50
  • OL Andrew Stueber - 74
  • WR Dylan Drummond - 80

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