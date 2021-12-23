Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris react to Pro Bowl selections

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Shortly after finding out he had been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, Josh Harris' family surprised him at the front door of their home with balloons and cheers of excitement.
"They were fired up and so was I," Harris said on Thursday after practice. He noted that even though his children don't know much about Vegas, they shared in the excitement saying, "Dad, we're going to Las Vegas!"
Harris says his approach over the last 10 years in the league has been to show up every day and quietly do his job well and "do good today, so hopefully they'll bring me back tomorrow."
As a rule, the long snapper position doesn't receive a lot of attention unless something goes wrong, which makes Harris especially thankful to receive such positive recognition.
Kyle Pitts was also stoked to receive the honor of being selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. He received the news from his agent on Wednesday afternoon, and again from Arthur Smith later that day. Like Harris, his family was elated to hear the news and is now looking forward to a trip to Vegas in February.
On Thursday, Pitts shared that playing in the league's all-star game was one of his goals for his first season.
"There's a lot of accolades I do want to achieve," Pitts said, "and this is the first one."