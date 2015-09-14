Jones Reaches Career Milestone

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the regular season in the Georgia Dome against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football matchup. Here are photos from the game.
Prior to Monday's game, Jones ranked sixth with 4,330 yards on the all-time list. With his third catch of the night for an 18-yard gain, he moved to fifth on the list, behind Andre Rison.
Jones' good friend and teammate, Roddy White, tops this list with 10,357 yards.
Here is a look at the Falcons all-time leaders in receiving yards:
Roddy White 10,357
Terance Mathis 7,349
Alfred Jenkins 6,267
Andre Rison 5,633
Julio Jones 4,427
Jim Mitchell 4,358