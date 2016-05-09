Inside Look at Neal's Pre-Draft Workout Videos

On talent and athletic ability alone, first-round draft pick Keanu Neal has the potential to have a long career in the NFL. What separates him is his work ethic, and as you'll see in the videos below, his workouts are pretty intense.
He can jump, he can run and he knows how to work hard. Head coach Dan Quinn pointed all of this out as he glowed when asked what element of Neal's game stands out to him.
"He can obviously jump," Quinn said. "He's an explosive guy. He can run for a guy carrying that weight. He moves well. Not only the drills in the Combine, but the drills in the workout were very impressive for us to see how he moved around, his body control. That's a big thing for that position. So that was impressive. He's a really nice athlete."
Check out some of Neal's best pre-draft workout videos below: