Inactives: Falcons thin at important position group against Saints

That constitutes a shuffling in personnel considering who's inactive.

Jonathan Bullard was ruled out on Friday as he was working through the league's concussion protocol this week. Other defensive linemen of note that are considered a healthy scratch against the Saints are John Cominsky, Ta'Quon Graham and OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

This is an interesting development as the Falcons work to establish their run defense, particularly against mobile quarterbacks. The Saints announced this week that they are choosing to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback, but Taysom Hill may play a role at any point throughout the game as he cleared concussion protocol this week. This is better news for the Falcons as the defense has struggled to control running quarterbacks.

"I am not worried about (Siemian) running over us, but (Hill) can run over you," Dean Pees said this week. "That's kind of the player he is."

On the offensive side of the ball, Josh Andrews did not travel to New Orleans because of a family matter. The Falcons elevated Qadree Ollison from the practice squad on Saturday. To make room on the game day active roster, Atlanta dropped Wayne Gallman to the inactives list.

Here is the full list of the Falcons inactives against the Saints:

RB Wayne Gallman

DL John Cominsky

OL Josh Andrews (family matter)

OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DL Ta'Quon Graham