Q+A: Quarterbacks coach Charles London on Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks, Matt Ryan trust in Kyle Pitts

McElhaney: We've seen the development in Matt's trust in Kyle Pitts, and I thought it was exemplified recently when he had 0.4 yards of separation against Xavien Howard in the fourth quarter of the Miami win and Matt still goes to him, trusting that he'd come down with the catch. How have you seen that trust evolve between those two?

London: It really started back in May during OTAs once Kyle was drafted. Just the two of them working out, working together, figuring each other out. It was Kyle figuring out where Matt was going to throw the ball. Matt figuring out where Kyle was going to be. You just keep doing that day after day after day. I think that (moment against Miami) was a great example of you being able to see the trust that Matt has in Kyle that - look - 'I'm going to put this ball to a spot and he's going to go up and get it. And if he can't get it, he's going to make sure they can't get it.' That's just the trust that the two of them have developed over the last few months. The more they continue to work together I think the better it's going to get.