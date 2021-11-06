Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Saints in New Orleans

3. Containing the quarterback

The Saints announced this week that Trevor Siemian would get the start on Sunday. Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL last week and Taysom Hill was just cleared from concussion protocol this week. Sean Payton noted in his final weekly news conference that Hill's most recent status change was one of the difference makers in the decision.

"A lot of it's based on, I felt like Trevor played well last week," Payton was reported saying on Friday. "Taysom was coming out (of concussion protocol) just at that same times. We'll see each week. We've got a good play, we feel like, this week, relative to this game, and we'll kind of go from there."

The Falcons run defense could be a little relieved when really dissecting this news. Dean Pees said when it comes to run defense through the first chunk of the season, he's been less disappointed in the Falcons ability to stop run designed plays as he has been in the Falcons ability to stop a mobile quarterback. In that regard, Siemian is not Hill.

"I am not worried about (Siemian) running over us, but (Hill) can run over you," Pees said. "That's kind of the player he is."