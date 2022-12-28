How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons (5-10) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) on New Year's Day for their Week 17 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 1. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (5-10) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-11)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
National TV: FOX
Announcers: Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon.
High/low: 66 degrees/48 degrees
Rain: Nine percent.
Humidity: 79 percent.
