How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Dec 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons (5-10) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) on New Year's Day for their Week 17 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 1. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-10) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-11)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

National TV: FOX

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon.

High/low: 66 degrees/48 degrees

Rain: Nine percent.

Humidity: 79 percent.

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

