Hester Leads Pro Bowl Votes for Returners

It should come as no surprise that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Hester is leading the return specialist position in the Pro Bowl voting with 123,158 votes, putting him ahead of Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (84,106).
During a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of the season, Hester broke the record of former Falcons cornerback and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders for the most combined return touchdowns after returning a 68-yard punt.
Hester now holds the new record of return touchdowns at 20, including 14 punt returns, five kickoff returns and one missed field goal return.
Julio Jones comes in at No. 9 for most votes at the wide receiver position.
Be sure to vote for your favorite Falcon for the 2015 Pro Bowl, which will be held on January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Az. This is the final week to vote.