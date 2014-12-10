Hester Leads Pro Bowl Votes for Returners

Dec 10, 2014 at 06:59 AM

Gameday: Falcons at Packers - 2014

The Atlanta Falcons face off against the Green Bay Packers in a Monday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field. Here are pictures of gameday.

RB Steven Jackson runs for a touchdown
RB Steven Jackson runs for a touchdown

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball through the line.
RB Steven Jackson runs the ball through the line.

WR Julio Jones fights through tackles after a catch.
WR Julio Jones fights through tackles after a catch.

WR Eric Weems catches a kick-off.
WR Eric Weems catches a kick-off.

T Jake Matthews blocks his cousin, Packers' Clay Matthews
T Jake Matthews blocks his cousin, Packers' Clay Matthews

T Jake Matthews and his cousin Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews
T Jake Matthews and his cousin Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews

Head Coach Mike Smith
Head Coach Mike Smith

RB Steven Jackson celebrates with QB Matt Ryan after scoring a touchdown
RB Steven Jackson celebrates with QB Matt Ryan after scoring a touchdown

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball through the line.
RB Steven Jackson runs the ball through the line.

WR Julio Jones makes a big catch in the second half
WR Julio Jones makes a big catch in the second half

LB Joplo Bartu waits for the play.
LB Joplo Bartu waits for the play.

T Jake Matthews blocks his cousin, Packers' Clay Matthews
T Jake Matthews blocks his cousin, Packers' Clay Matthews

LB Paul Worrilow breaks up a touchdown pass in the second half
LB Paul Worrilow breaks up a touchdown pass in the second half

QB Matt Ryan scrambles with the ball.
QB Matt Ryan scrambles with the ball.

WR Julio Jones comes down with the ball
WR Julio Jones comes down with the ball

RB Jacquizz Rodgers runs the ball.
RB Jacquizz Rodgers runs the ball.

QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass.
QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass.

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.
RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.

RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.
RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.

WR Julio Jones grabs the ball
WR Julio Jones grabs the ball

WR Julio Jones is tackled after making a catch.
WR Julio Jones is tackled after making a catch.

WR Eric Weems celebrates his touchdown
WR Eric Weems celebrates his touchdown

WR Julio Jones makes a catch as Packers' Micah Hyde comes in to make the tackle
WR Julio Jones makes a catch as Packers' Micah Hyde comes in to make the tackle

WR Roddy White on the field before the game.
WR Roddy White on the field before the game.

WR Julio Jones runs after making a catch
WR Julio Jones runs after making a catch

RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.
RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons special teams attempts to block a kick by Packers K Mason Crosby.
The Atlanta Falcons special teams attempts to block a kick by Packers K Mason Crosby.

RB Steven Jackson fights for yards on a run.
RB Steven Jackson fights for yards on a run.

QB Matt Ryan warming up before the game.
QB Matt Ryan warming up before the game.

WR Eric Weems stretches before the game.
WR Eric Weems stretches before the game.

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

T Ryan Schraeder
T Ryan Schraeder

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.
RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.

QB Matt Ryan warms up before the game.
QB Matt Ryan warms up before the game.

Head coach, Mike Smith
Head coach, Mike Smith

CB Robert McClain
CB Robert McClain

WR Eric Weems stretches before the game.
WR Eric Weems stretches before the game.

Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter
Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter

QB Matt Ryan warms up his arm before the game.
QB Matt Ryan warms up his arm before the game.

S William Moore
S William Moore

WR Harry Douglas and WR Eric Weems head to the field
WR Harry Douglas and WR Eric Weems head to the field

K Matt Bryant
K Matt Bryant

WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

It should come as no surprise that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Hester is leading the return specialist position in the Pro Bowl voting with 123,158 votes, putting him ahead of Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (84,106).

During a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of the season, Hester broke the record of former Falcons cornerback and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders for the most combined return touchdowns after returning a 68-yard punt.

Hester now holds the new record of return touchdowns at 20, including 14 punt returns, five kickoff returns and one missed field goal return.

Julio Jones comes in at No. 9 for most votes at the wide receiver position.

Be sure to vote for your favorite Falcon for the 2015 Pro Bowl, which will be held on January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Az. This is the final week to vote.

