Hester, Douglas Questionable for Sunday's Game

Wide receivers Devin Hester (ankle) and Harry Douglas (foot) will enter Sunday's game against Carolina as questionable with the two finishing the practice week as limited participants Friday.
Cornerback Josh Wilson will also be questionable after cropping up on the injury report Friday with an ankle injury.
Guard Justin Blalock (foot) and DE Jonathan Massaquoi (foot) are both probable after being upgraded to full participation Friday.
Reserve offensive lineman Jonathan Scott (hamstring) has been ruled out.