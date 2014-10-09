Grantland: Falcons Still in Playoff Contention

Falcons at Work - October 8

The Falcons were back at practice today in preparation for their return to the Georgia Dome to take on the Chicago Bears.

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
RB Jacquizz Rodgers

Head Coach Mike Smith with WR Julio Jones and WR Roddy White
Head Coach Mike Smith with WR Julio Jones and WR Roddy White

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

LB Paul Worrilow and LB Prince Shembo
LB Paul Worrilow and LB Prince Shembo

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

S Dwight Lowery and defensive coordinator, Mike Nolan
S Dwight Lowery and defensive coordinator, Mike Nolan

WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

QB Sean Renfree
QB Sean Renfree

S Kemal Ishmael and LB Paul Worrilow
S Kemal Ishmael and LB Paul Worrilow

WR Eric Weems, RB Jerome Smith and RB Devonta Freeman
WR Eric Weems, RB Jerome Smith and RB Devonta Freeman

OL Gabe Carimi
OL Gabe Carimi

DT Travian Robertson and tight ends coach Chris Scelfo
DT Travian Robertson and tight ends coach Chris Scelfo

RB Devonta Freeman
RB Devonta Freeman

RB Devonta Freeman
RB Devonta Freeman

T Cameron Bradfield and OL Gabe Carimi
T Cameron Bradfield and OL Gabe Carimi

WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

QB T.J. Yates
QB T.J. Yates

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

RB Jacquizz Rodgers, DE Jonathan Massaquoi, LB Tyler Starr and LB Joplo Bartu warm up
RB Jacquizz Rodgers, DE Jonathan Massaquoi, LB Tyler Starr and LB Joplo Bartu warm up

OL Gabe Carimi, C Peter Konz and G Harland Gunn
OL Gabe Carimi, C Peter Konz and G Harland Gunn

T Cameron Bradfield
T Cameron Bradfield

Chris Scelfo, tight ends coach
Chris Scelfo, tight ends coach

No Title
CB Ricardo Allen
CB Ricardo Allen

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

S Dwight Lowery
S Dwight Lowery

DT Travian Robertson
DT Travian Robertson

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

G Jon Asamoah
G Jon Asamoah

G Justin Blalock
G Justin Blalock

CB Javier Arenas starts to run as P Matt Bosher punts during practice
CB Javier Arenas starts to run as P Matt Bosher punts during practice

K Matt Bryant
K Matt Bryant

WR Harry Douglas
WR Harry Douglas

LB Paul Worrilow
LB Paul Worrilow

No Title
LB Nate Stupar
LB Nate Stupar

DE Stansly Maponga, LB Prince Shembo and DE Cliff Matthews
DE Stansly Maponga, LB Prince Shembo and DE Cliff Matthews

S Sean Baker
S Sean Baker

Head coach, Mike Smith, and offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter.
Head coach, Mike Smith, and offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter.

WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

DT Paul Soliai
DT Paul Soliai

WR Julio Jones pull on pink gloves. The Falcons' "Crucial Catch" game, which raises awareness for breast cancer, is Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
WR Julio Jones pull on pink gloves. The Falcons' "Crucial Catch" game, which raises awareness for breast cancer, is Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

There are currently five teams in the NFL that are sitting at 2-3 going into Week 6; the Atlanta Falcons; Falcons NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints; the Minnesota Vikings; the Kansas City Chiefs; and the Falcons opponent for Sunday's home game, the Chicago Bears.

This week, Grantland writer Robert Mays gave a verdict for all five teams on the cusp, and stated that the Falcons are the only team he can see making it into the playoffs because they "can reasonably claim to be the best team in their division."

Mays went through the pros and cons for each of the five teams, and ultimately pointed out that the issues the Falcons are having on defense may be what keeps them out of contention. He did write, however, that they fared better against the Giants running game last week than they have against any other team so far this season.

Crediting Falcons QB Matt Ryan and his many weapons stacked at wide receiver and running back, Mays believes the offense is what keeps giving the team hope and leading them through their sluggish start.

"Of every team on this list, the Falcons have the quarterback playing the best," Mays wrote. "That might seem simple, but more often than not, it's the most important factor."

