Freeman Surpasses 1,000 Rushing Yards

Just like that, we've reached the last week of the 2015 season. The Falcons are continuing to work hard as they prepare to take on division rivals, the New Orleans Saints. Here are photos of the guys at work in Week 17.
In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Devonta Freeman became the first running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards since Michael Turner ran for 1,340 yards in the 2011 season.
Prior to the Week 17 contest, Freeman had a total of 980 yards on the ground. On his fifth carry of the game, Freeman surpassed 1,000 rushing yards.