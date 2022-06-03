Former Falcons center Alex Mack announces retirement

Seven-time Pro Bowler played five seasons in Atlanta, helped Falcons reach Super Bowl

Jun 03, 2022
Scott Bair

Alex Mack has decided to retire from NFL football, the seven-time Pro Bowl center announced.

Mack earned three of those honors in five standout seasons with the Falcons (2016-2020), when he ranked high among the elites at the position. He was an integral part of Atlanta's run to the Super Bowl in 2016 and a 2017 squad that made the playoffs. Mack was a part of the Falcons 2010-2019 All-Decade team.

The Cal alum, a first-round pick in 2009, spent his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He then joined the Falcons on a five-year contract in unrestricted free agency, starting 78 games and earning two second-team All-Pro honors over the life of the contract.

He left the Falcons for the 49ers in 2021, where he was reunited with former Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

He played a Pro Bowl season with the 49ers before deciding to close out his NFL career.

