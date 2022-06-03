Former Falcons center Alex Mack announces retirement

Alex Mack has decided to retire from NFL football, the seven-time Pro Bowl center announced.
Mack earned three of those honors in five standout seasons with the Falcons (2016-2020), when he ranked high among the elites at the position. He was an integral part of Atlanta's run to the Super Bowl in 2016 and a 2017 squad that made the playoffs. Mack was a part of the Falcons 2010-2019 All-Decade team.
The Cal alum, a first-round pick in 2009, spent his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He then joined the Falcons on a five-year contract in unrestricted free agency, starting 78 games and earning two second-team All-Pro honors over the life of the contract.
He left the Falcons for the 49ers in 2021, where he was reunited with former Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
He played a Pro Bowl season with the 49ers before deciding to close out his NFL career.
Before heading into the 2020 NFL year, we are going to look back at the best images from players on the active roster. Take a look at the best of center Alex Mack.
