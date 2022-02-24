Former Bears GM Ryan Pace joins Falcons scouting staff

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons personnel department, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Pace will be a senior personnel executive on Terry Fontenot's staff, alongside Ruston Webster and Phil Emery.

Fontenot and Pace are connected from their time with the New Orleans Saints. Pace spent 15 years with the Saints, including 13 working with Fontenot. Pace left in 2015 to become Bears GM, a post he held until the Bears enacted a regime change this offseason.

Pace was named executive of the year by Sporting News in 2018, when the Bears made the postseason for the first time since 2010. He has held posts in pro scouting and as director of player personnel, among others, in addition to being a general manager.

