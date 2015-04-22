Five Intriguing Matchups for the Falcons in 2015

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons' offensive line faces the challenge of protecting quarterback Matt Ryan from Watt and second-year outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Look for Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to draw up a plan that that sets up his team's high-powered offense for its possible second home win of the season.

4. More Reunions Continue: After facing one of his former teams, the Texans in Week 4, Shanahan sees another opponent he served as offensive coordinator in Week 5, the Washington Redskins. Shanahan spent four seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator, one more than Falcons assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Raheem Morris, who served as Washington's defensive backs coach in the last three seasons.

The Week-5 reunion also includes Falcons running backs coach Bobby Turner and wide receiver Leonard Hankerson, who hopes to outshine his former Washington team by ideally grabbing a few passes for scores from Ryan, en route to a hopeful third win at home.

5. NFC South Rivals: All NFL fans know each game during the regular season is crucial, yet divisional games are always viewed with much more significance and with good reason. The 'win-and-you're-in' mentality often fuels a team's first goal of the season, win the division, earning a ticket to the playoffs.

The Falcons' six matchups (three home games and three away games) against their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will never be overlooked. Click here for a glance at what the Falcons' division foes have done in the offseason, leading into next week's draft, before divisional play begins for Quinn and the Falcons in October.