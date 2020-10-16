Falcons-Vikings preview: Atlanta seeking to force its will on Minnesota

There were plenty of topics covered during Matt Ryan's weekly press conference, which Kelsey Conway covered for AtlantaFalcons.com. But he continually reinforced that his focus was on the remaining 11 games this season, beginning with Sunday's game against the Vikings. "We rent these lockers; we don't own them," Ryan said. "We have to go out and pay that rent and earn your spot day in and day out. Regardless of whether you're in Year 1 or Year 13, that's our responsibility as players all of the time is to go out there and perform, that's what we're paid to do. I don't worry about it, I understand where everyone is coming from, I understand where I'm at my career. But I also believe in compartmentalizing things and focusing on what's in front of us this week and the job that I have to do. We've got 11 ball games to go this season and we've got to find a way to get some wins and get back in the mix. That's where our mindset has to be at."