Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

The Falcons head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday

Oct 16, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings entered the 2020 season with high expectations and designs on playing in the postseason. Both teams have been hit hard by injuries so far this season and come into Sunday's showdown in Minneapolis heading into wrong direction.

The Falcons have started the year with five straight losses, their worst start since 1997. The Vikings are 1-4 and have lost four straight home games, including their last two at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019. The last time they lost five straight at home was in 2011.

So, who will come out on top and get a much-needed win? Here's what the experts are thinking for this Week 6 matchup.

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Grady Jarrett prepares for Vikings | Falcons at Work

Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons began preparing for their Week 6 match up against the Minnesota Vikings. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares for a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares for a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 stands ready during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 stands ready during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 26

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris catches a ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 26

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris catches a ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 works with coach Jess Simpson during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 works with coach Jess Simpson during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 26

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 hydrates during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 26

Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 hydrates during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin McCray #65 works with guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 26

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin McCray #65 works with guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 26

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 26

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 26

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 and defensive end Allen Bailey #93 look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 and defensive end Allen Bailey #93 look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 26

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 26

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

