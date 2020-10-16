Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings entered the 2020 season with high expectations and designs on playing in the postseason. Both teams have been hit hard by injuries so far this season and come into Sunday's showdown in Minneapolis heading into wrong direction.

The Falcons have started the year with five straight losses, their worst start since 1997. The Vikings are 1-4 and have lost four straight home games, including their last two at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019. The last time they lost five straight at home was in 2011.