Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings expect a 'fired up' Falcons team

The Atlanta Falcons (0-5) will head to Minnesota this weekend to take on the Vikings (1-4) in a matchup between two teams who were expected to compete in the NFC but find themselves in early holes.

Atlanta will take the field for the first time with Raheem Morris as interim head coach, and it will be interesting to see how different the Falcons look under his command. That's a problem for the Vikings to figure out, however. To get a better understand of what Atlanta is up against, I reached out to ESPN's Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) and Eric Smith (Eric_L_Smith) of Vikings.com.

After yet another one-point loss, what's the mindset in Minnesota?

Courtney Cronin: The Vikings' 1-4 start, including two losses by one point, has everyone in TCO Performance Center – coaches and players – 'extremely frustrated,' according to wide receiver Adam Thielen. That's not to say that's the attitude Minnesota has been carrying throughout the week, but simply points to the Vikings' belief that they're better than their record shows. There's a lot of talent on this roster, but the defense is dealing a rash of injuries (Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, Troy Dye to name a few) and the growing pains that come with a new crop of young corners. Minnesota feels the improvement it has shown week to week has tangible benefits it can see coming to fruition, but with only one win to show from the first five weeks of the season, it's a tough pill to swallow given how close they were to beating teams like Tennessee and Seattle. The silver lining? Two of Minnesota's four losses came to teams that remain undefeated (the aforementioned Titans and Green Bay). It's a sign that this team believes it's close to putting it all together to close out games and keep their playoff hopes alive.