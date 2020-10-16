Social Bird: Players react to ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure's sudden death

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field

Oct 16, 2020 at 10:20 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

VaughnMcClure_KC
Melissa Rawlins/ESPN Images

The Falcons beat reporter for ESPN, Vaughn McClure, died this week in his apartment in Atlanta. McClure, 48, has covered the Falcons since 2013. McClure was a passionate journalist who cared deeply about developing relationships with players, coaches and staff members in the organization.

A number of players took to social media following the news of McClure's passing, including quarterback Matt Ryan, tight end Hayden Hurst and right tackle Kaleb McGary. Here's what they had to say:

Some former Falcons players, NFL players and Georgia men's basketball head coach, Tom Crean, also shared their thoughts on McClure's passing as well:

Related Content

news

Dante Fowler: Raheem Morris is making Falcons 'a little bit uncomfortable'

The Falcons have gone through their first week of practice under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and players have already begun to feel a change
news

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

The Falcons head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings expect a 'fired up' Falcons team

Courtney Cronin and Eric Smith provide a closer look at what Atlanta can expect from Minnesota on Sunday
news

Falcons resume in-person work at team facilities

news

Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report
news

Everything fans need to know about Falcons' intensive protocol situation

The Atlanta Falcons are in the NFL's supplemental intensive protocol, here's what that means
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Bird Noises podcast: Do offenses have an advantage? Playing during a pandemic, coaching changes, more

Former Falcons receiver Harry Douglas joins Matt Tabeek on episode No. 20
news

Early Bird Report: NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Atlanta Falcons to work virtually Thursday

This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials

Top News

Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings expect a 'fired up' Falcons team

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

How to watch Falcons vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Social Bird: Players react to ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure's sudden death

Advertising