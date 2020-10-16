Social Bird: Players react to ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure's sudden death

The Falcons beat reporter for ESPN, Vaughn McClure, died this week in his apartment in Atlanta. McClure, 48, has covered the Falcons since 2013. McClure was a passionate journalist who cared deeply about developing relationships with players, coaches and staff members in the organization.
A number of players took to social media following the news of McClure's passing, including quarterback Matt Ryan, tight end Hayden Hurst and right tackle Kaleb McGary. Here's what they had to say:
Some former Falcons players, NFL players and Georgia men's basketball head coach, Tom Crean, also shared their thoughts on McClure's passing as well: