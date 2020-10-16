Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

The Falcons will benefit from having Jones in the fold on Sunday. He has just one 100-yard game in 2020, but he's capable of going off in any given game, and Calvin Ridley will also enjoy having coverage rolled towards Jones. Notably, the Vikings ruled out starting running back Dalvin Cook for the game, which is a small break for Atlanta's defense, which will be without Takk McKinley. This is an important game for Atlanta under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and they are near full strength heading into it.