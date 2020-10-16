Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons

Oct 16, 2020 at 02:49 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201001_Practice_KD2_6268

The Atlanta Falcons appear set to have their top wide receiver back for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Julio Jones practiced in a limited capacity for the first time in two weeks on Friday, and he does not carry a designation for this weekend's matchup.

RELATED CONTENT

That's obviously good news for a team seeking its first win of the year and an offense looking to attack a young Vikings cornerback group. The last full game that Jones has played was against the Dallas Cowboys, and he looked noticeably pained by his hamstring. Atlanta ruled out two players for Sunday - rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins due to a concussion and defensive end Takk McKinley with a groin injury. Defensive end John Cominsky is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
TE Hayden Hurst Back Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
WR Russell Gage Shoulder Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DT Grady Jarrett Back Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation Limited participation Did not participate Out
LB Foye Oluokun Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Limited participation N/A
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
DT Deadrin Senat Rest Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate N/A
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
DE John Cominsky Illness - Not COVID related N/A N/A Did not participate Questionable

Here is the Vikings' injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
RB Dalvin Cook Groin Did not participate Did not participate Out
WR K.J. Osborn Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Out
CB Holton Hill Foot Did not participate Did not participate Doubtful
DT Jaleel Johnson Back Did not participate Limited participation N/A
CB Kris Boyd Hamstring Limited participation Did not participate Out
C Garrett Bradbury Finger/Knee Limited participation Full participation N/A
FB C.J. Ham Shoulder Limited participation Full participation N/A
G Dru Samia Wrist N/A Did not participate Out

What it means

The Falcons will benefit from having Jones in the fold on Sunday. He has just one 100-yard game in 2020, but he's capable of going off in any given game, and Calvin Ridley will also enjoy having coverage rolled towards Jones. Notably, the Vikings ruled out starting running back Dalvin Cook for the game, which is a small break for Atlanta's defense, which will be without Takk McKinley. This is an important game for Atlanta under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and they are near full strength heading into it.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains out; Grady Jarrett limited

The Falcons had seven starters limited during Wednesday's practice session
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones questionable vs. Panthers

The Falcons' star receiver is questionable for Sunday's game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones does not practice

The Atlanta Falcons are banged up coming out of their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

Already down three players for Monday's game, the Falcons will add defensive end Takk McKinley to the list of players who are out
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett miss practice

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

After ruling out Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield for Sunday, the Falcons head into the weekend with five starters listed as questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After missing Wednesday's practice, Oluokun and Kazee took a step forward and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Julio Jones and Dante Fowler were among the nine Falcons veterans held out of Wednesday's practice

Top News

Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings expect a 'fired up' Falcons team

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

How to watch Falcons vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Social Bird: Players react to ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure's sudden death

Advertising