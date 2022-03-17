Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive back in free agency

The Falcons free-agency moves cranked up on Thursday with the addition of offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and defensive back Teez Tabor on one-year deals.

The team announced both signings.

Wilkinson has 27 starts in 58 games in five professional seasons, four with Denver and last season with Chicago. Most of his experience has come at tackle, with an ability to swing and play either side. The Falcons are in need of such a player, though he could possibly push Kaleb McGary at right tackle depending on how things shake out.