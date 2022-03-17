Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive back in free agency

Teez Tabor, Elijah Wilkinson joined the Falcons on Thursday

Mar 17, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons free-agency moves cranked up on Thursday with the addition of offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and defensive back Teez Tabor on one-year deals.

The team announced both signings.

Wilkinson has 27 starts in 58 games in five professional seasons, four with Denver and last season with Chicago. Most of his experience has come at tackle, with an ability to swing and play either side. The Falcons are in need of such a player, though he could possibly push Kaleb McGary at right tackle depending on how things shake out.

Tabor has playing experience with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, with a stint on San Francisco's practice squad sandwiched in the middle. He has been a reserve safety and special teams player most of his career, and will compete for a roster spot and a role in Atlanta. Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins are presumptive starting safeties at this point, though player additions could change that outlook.

