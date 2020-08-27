Falcons sign Craig Reynolds

The second-year running back spent time on Atlanta's practice squad last season

Aug 27, 2020 at 09:04 AM
The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday morning that they have signed running back Craig Reynolds.

Reynolds spent time on the Falcons practice squad last season after originally beginning the year in Washington and appearing in three games while having a role on special teams. Reynolds, 24, set numerous school records while playing college football at Kutztown. In four years at the school, Reynolds carried the ball 496 times for 2,650 yards and 35 touchdowns; he also caught 147 passes for 1,539 yards and nine touchdowns.

Second-year running back Qadree Ollison missed Wednesday's training camp practice due to injury, so Reynolds's presence will give the Falcons their usual number of backs until he is able to return.

