Falcons release wide receiver, add another to 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have cut wide receiver Bryan Edwards, the organization announced on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Atlanta signed Frank Darby to the active 53-man roster.
This comes after Darby was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's win against the Bears, while Edwards was inactive that day.
The Falcons acquired Edwards back in May via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange for Edwards, the Falcons sent the Raiders a 2023 fifth round draft pick. Along with Edwards, Atlanta also received the Raiders 2023 seventh round pick.
Heading into training camp, the Falcons had made a point to increase the size of their vertical threats in the offseason. They already had Kyle Pitts (6-foot-6). Then, they added Auden Tate (6-5) in free agency, only to take Drake London (6-4) with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. All this before trading for Edwards (6-3) in May.
It was a plan that feels very far away as 2022 enters into its last month. Tate didn't make the initial 53-man roster. Edwards has been a healthy scratch for four games this season. Now he's cut. And Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday.
Edwards leaves the Falcons having only contributed three catches for 15 yards on five targets through seven games. This is very different from his 2021 production, having recorded 34 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders. He averaged 17 yards per catch through his first two professional seasons, but that production didn't translate to Atlanta.
In other roster moves news, the Falcons signed OL Parker Ferguson and WR Emeka Emezie to the practice squad.
