Falcons release wide receiver, add another to 53-man roster

The Falcons acquired Bryan Edwards via a trade in May. His stint in Atlanta comes to a close seven months later, making room for Frank Darby on the 53-man roster.

Nov 24, 2022 at 04:03 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have cut wide receiver Bryan Edwards, the organization announced on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Atlanta signed Frank Darby to the active 53-man roster.

This comes after Darby was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's win against the Bears, while Edwards was inactive that day.

AF_20221120_CHIatATL_MM1_9471
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons acquired Edwards back in May via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange for Edwards, the Falcons sent the Raiders a 2023 fifth round draft pick. Along with Edwards, Atlanta also received the Raiders 2023 seventh round pick.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heading into training camp, the Falcons had made a point to increase the size of their vertical threats in the offseason. They already had Kyle Pitts (6-foot-6). Then, they added Auden Tate (6-5) in free agency, only to take Drake London (6-4) with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. All this before trading for Edwards (6-3) in May.

It was a plan that feels very far away as 2022 enters into its last month. Tate didn't make the initial 53-man roster. Edwards has been a healthy scratch for four games this season. Now he's cut. And Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

AF_20220922_ATLatSEA_Practice_BM_0187
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Edwards leaves the Falcons having only contributed three catches for 15 yards on five targets through seven games. This is very different from his 2021 production, having recorded 34 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders. He averaged 17 yards per catch through his first two professional seasons, but that production didn't translate to Atlanta.

In other roster moves news, the Falcons signed OL Parker Ferguson and WR Emeka Emezie to the practice squad.

Week 12 Practice | 11.23.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Washington Commanders, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson #90 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson #90 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 22

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 22

XXXXX during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 22

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 and defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 and defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2022_Falcons-SMS-App-1125x633

Falcons News Right To Your Phone

Never miss a Falcons update by signing up for text messages. Text "RISEUP" for text alerts about Falcons news, reports, and events.

RISE UP TODAY

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Updating status of Falcons players as Commanders prep continues

Jalen Dalton is downgraded from limited to not participating on Thursday.

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the state of the Falcons tight end room without Kyle Pitts

MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse step into extended roles with Pitts on injured reserve.

news

Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie limited, Feleipe Franks returns as Week 12 practice begins

Arthur Smith said on Monday that with Kyle Pitts on injured reserve the Falcons would monitor Franks to see if he could potentially return after calf injury.

news

Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patterson broke the NFL record for most kickoffs returned for touchdowns in a single career on Sunday.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 12 of 2022 NFL regular season

With Atlanta placing Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve, who slots into their starting roles?

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman to 53-man roster, plus other roster moves announced

Ryan Neuzil was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. He makes his way to the active roster on Tuesday.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons get win vs. Chicago Bears, but Bears overall record only rises Atlanta up the rankings slightly.

news

'Man, I'm not going to stop': How an unconventional, winding path for KhaDarel Hodge led him to the NFL

Now, five years in the NFL, the Falcons wide receiver is living out a lifelong dream he'd work his entire life for.

news

Falcons make roster moves as starters' injuries become clear after evaluations

Atlanta moves Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham to injured reserve.

news

Arthur Smith updates Kyle Pitts, Ta'Quon Graham status after Week 11 win against Chicago

Pitts suffered a knee injury on Sunday. He was initially listed as questionable, but did not return to the game.

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: A deeper dive into the unsung players who made a difference in Falcons win over Bears

We all know what Cordarrelle Patterson did on Sunday, but what about players who you maybe didn't notice? What role did they play, and why was it important?

Top News

Injury Report: Updating status of Falcons players as Commanders prep continues

Falcons release wide receiver, add another to 53-man roster

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the state of the Falcons tight end room without Kyle Pitts

Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie limited, Feleipe Franks returns as Week 12 practice begins

Advertising