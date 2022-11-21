Falcons make roster moves as starters' injuries become clear after evaluations

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith said on Monday afternoon that he and general manager Terry Fontenot would wait until they received final confirmation from doctors about Kyle Pitts' and Ta'Quon Graham's injures in order to make a decision on whether or not they'd send both players to injured reserve. Those final decisions came mere hours after Smith's press conference, with the Falcons announcing that Pitts and Graham would be placed on IR.

Both Pitts and Graham suffered knee injuries during the Falcons win against the Bears on Sunday night. Graham was carted off the field during the second quarter. Pitts took a shot to the lower body in the Falcons first offensive drive of the second half. Though he popped up and ran to the sideline on his own, he did not return to the field thereafter.

Initial reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated that Pitts had suffered an MCL sprain and was awaiting further imagery. As the day went on, though, those reports seemed less hopeful.