Falcons make roster moves as starters' injuries become clear after evaluations

Atlanta moves Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham to injured reserve. 

Nov 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith said on Monday afternoon that he and general manager Terry Fontenot would wait until they received final confirmation from doctors about Kyle Pitts' and Ta'Quon Graham's injures in order to make a decision on whether or not they'd send both players to injured reserve. Those final decisions came mere hours after Smith's press conference, with the Falcons announcing that Pitts and Graham would be placed on IR.

Both Pitts and Graham suffered knee injuries during the Falcons win against the Bears on Sunday night. Graham was carted off the field during the second quarter. Pitts took a shot to the lower body in the Falcons first offensive drive of the second half. Though he popped up and ran to the sideline on his own, he did not return to the field thereafter.

Initial reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated that Pitts had suffered an MCL sprain and was awaiting further imagery. As the day went on, though, those reports seemed less hopeful.

Rapoport followed his originally report with another that said Pitts had actually torn his MCL and would be out "indefinitely" following a potential surgery.

Though Smith did not confirm these reports at the time of his official press conference on Monday, he did say the Falcons expected Pitts and Graham to be out "in the short-term." That early prognosis has likely evolved, though, as the Falcons send Pitts and Graham to injured reserve.

As a reminder, players placed on IR must miss at minimum four games.

AF_20221120_CHIatATL_KS1_2527
Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

With this news came other moves, too, with the Falcons also announcing they have signed tight end John Raine to the practice squad, claimed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson off waivers and placed offensive lineman Justin Shaffer on practice squad IR.

With Pitts on injured reserve, Raine returns to the Falcons as a hopeful piece of depth in the tight end room. Smith said on Monday the Falcons will continue to evaluate Feleipe Franks and Anthony Firkser (who were both inactive on Sunday) to see if they could be active sooner rather than later to help fill out the position. In the meantime, MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse will be the Falcons go-to's at tight end as Pitts recovers.

With Graham heading to IR as well, the Falcons bring back Johnson. Johnson was signed to the Falcons practice squad in early October, but was picked up by one of his old teams - the Texans - at the end of the same month. Houston signed Johnson to their 53-man roster, but released him on Saturday.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs Bears

We take a monochrome look at the win over the Chicago Bears on November 20, 2022.

View of the locker of Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 31

View of the locker of Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 31

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 31

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 31

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 31

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The cast of "Fantasy Football" pulls the Train Horn before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 31

The cast of "Fantasy Football" pulls the Train Horn before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react after a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react after a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
TI performs during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 31

TI performs during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 31

General view from the roof during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the kick return to break the NFL record during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the kick return to break the NFL record during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons celebrate after Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown on a kick return to break the NFL record during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 31

The Atlanta Falcons celebrate after Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown on a kick return to break the NFL record during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react after a touchdown during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 31

Fans react after a touchdown during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 blocks on a field goal attempt during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 31

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 blocks on a field goal attempt during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 31

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 31

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 31

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 is seen during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 31

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 is seen during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
An overall view of the stadium after the win against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 31

An overall view of the stadium after the win against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates in the locker room after the victory against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 31

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates in the locker room after the victory against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 31

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Uvalde shooting survivor Daniel Ruiz is seen on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 31

Uvalde shooting survivor Daniel Ruiz is seen on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 31

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 is seen prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 31

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 is seen prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
