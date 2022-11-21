Inside Tori's Notebook: A deeper dive into the unsung players who made a difference in Falcons win over Bears

MyCole Pruitt

Sometimes a story lands right at your feet and you didn't even have to work super hard for it. That's how Pruitt made his way onto this list.

When Pitts left the game with a knee injury, I made note of Pruitt because his responsibilities were about to expand. With Pitts out and questionable to return and with Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks inactive on Sunday, it was up to Pruitt and Parker Hesse to hold down the tight end position. And we all know how Arthur Smith likes to use his tight ends in both blocking schemes and in the pass game as receiving targets for Marcus Mariota. Heck, I'd argue Smith deploys three tight end sets as much as anyone in the league.

He only had two available to him on Sunday, though. But those two - particularly Pruitt - played consistently enough that the offense didn't miss too much of a beat. Of course, it operates differently without Pitts in it, but Pruitt did well in his own right on Sunday.

And look, I get what you're thinking: Tori, he only had one catch for 17 yards, how is that impactful? And to that I would say: Didn't I tell you this list is about subtly?

I'd like to say, too, that Smith was the one who brought up Pruitt unprompted postgame.

"You get to a game, and hopefully Kyle is all right, but that's what coaching is, you have to alter your plans, switch it up," Smith said. "MyCole Pruitt stepped up big time. There were little things, nuances in the game plan that he did that nobody will ever know, but that's our job. That's our job as coaching a football staff and a team, and our guys believe that. Whoever is out there, we have faith in."

Mariota also spoke a little on Pruitt, too. The quarterback brought an interesting perspective as well, as both Mariota and Pruitt's paths crossed in Tennessee with eachother and - yep - Smith.

"He doesn't get a lot of credit, and he deserves a whole lot," Mariota said. "Like not only does he block at the point of attack and do a lot of different things for us. Unfortunately, with Kyle going down, he had to step into a bigger role and had a huge play for us on one of those keepers. It's kind of fun for me. I've known MyCole since we were in Tennessee together, and I have complete faith and trust in him."