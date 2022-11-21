Cordarrelle Patterson discusses history-making performance, emotions following Atlanta win

Grady Jarrett says: "We’re a totally different team with him on the field."

Nov 20, 2022 at 07:04 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

ATLANTA – Cordarrelle Patterson knew he had to make a play in the second quarter of the Falcons 27-24 win against Chicago on Sunday.

On the previous Falcons possession, Patterson lined up at running back, cut left, and bounced off a couple defenders before seeing open field.

As he cut up field, Bears' defensive back Jaquan Brisker came from behind and knocked the ball loose, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Chicago. The Bears ultimately capitalized on the play, extending the score to 17-7 when Justin Fields ran it into the endzone from four yards out with 4:31 left in the first half.

"That was in my head the whole time," Patterson said, "and as a football player, you just got to move on to the next play."

RELATED CONTENT:

As Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicked downfield, Patterson stood firm deep in the end zone. He caught the ball, and the rest was history. Literally.

The 10-year NFL veteran took off up the middle of the field, maneuvering his way through defenders before finally breaking free for a 103-yard kickoff return touchdown.

This marked his first for the Falcons and ninth of his career, becoming the NFL's all-time kick return touchdown leader.

"I was happy when he kicked me the ball," Patterson said. "I just had to make a spark for my team."

Falcons players briskly ran over to Patterson, helping him celebrate the record-setting kickoff return. Mercedes-Benz Stadium went into a frenzy.

"Honestly man, I was trying to cry but all the guys was running up on me and doing all of this and doing all of that," Patterson said with a laugh. "It felt good man, I was trying to shed a tear, they wouldn't let me."

"Just my hungriness this year, you know, I didn't play a lot of kick return last year and this year man, coach gave me the green light," Patterson added. "I just have to thank Marquice [Williams] for that. He's a hell of a special teams coach."

Ironically, this return marked the third one against the Bears, his former team which he played for from 2019-2020. He has five kickoff return touchdowns with Minnesota, two for Chicago, one for New England and now, one for the Atlanta.

This officially broke the three-way tie between Patterson, Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington, who all had eight before Sunday afternoon.

"I'm definitely super proud of him to set the record against his former team. Perfect day for it and perfect time, we needed a big play," Grady Jarrett said. "He responded right after a mistake. Just a true pro. He's doing his thing and we're a totally different team with him on the field."

It was a momentum shifter to say the least, and it was ultimately a play that helped the Falcons get the win they needed.

When asked what was the biggest takeaway from Sunday's victory, Patterson's answer was clear.

"Defense, offense, special teams," he said. "We all stood up together as a unit. You don't want offense going out and doing everything, you don't want defense going out and doing everything and the same for special teams. We come as a unit and if we can continue to do that and grow, we'll be special man."

falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'We needed this one': How an ever-evolving defensive line kept Justin Fields contained in Falcons win

The defensive line in Atlanta took the loss to Carolina personally last week. Seeing obvious improvement against a mobile quarterback like Fields was a confident booster.

news

Instant Replay: What stood out in Falcons Week 11 matchup with Chicago Bears

Cordarrelle Patterson breaks the NFL's kickoff return record in win

news

Cordarrelle Patterson breaks record for the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history

Patterson now has nine kickoff return touchdowns, the most in NFL history

news

Falcons inactives: Secondary upgraded with return of two defensive backs vs. Chicago Bears

A.J. Terrell and Erik Harris make their return to the active, game day roster.

news

Falcons announce practice squad elevations ahead of Chicago Bears trip to Atlanta

Falcons call up offensive lineman and receiver for Sunday's game.

news

Five things to watch when Falcons host Chicago Bears in Week 11 contest

Battle of two of the league's best rushing offenses commences in Atlanta.

news

Injury report: A.J. Terrell's game status updated ahead of matchup with Chicago Bears

Plus, LG Colby Gossett returns to practice after not participating in Thursday's practice.

news

Falcons Daily: Coaches, players talk the 'unique' challenge of containing Justin Fields

Ta'Quon Graham and Dean Pees discuss the keys to limiting the Bears quarterback's production.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Expert Picks

The Falcons will clash against the Chicago Bears at home

news

Falcons Daily: What Drake London has shown, what Falcons have learned about No. 8 overall draft pick thus far

London has impressed on game day, shown 'professionalism' in the meeting room

Top News

Cordarrelle Patterson discusses history-making performance, emotions following Atlanta win

'We needed this one': How an ever-evolving defensive line kept Justin Fields contained in Falcons win

Instant Replay: What stood out in Falcons Week 11 matchup with Chicago Bears

Falcons' Top Plays vs. Bears Week 11

Advertising