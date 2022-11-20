Cordarrelle Patterson breaks record for the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history 

ATLANTA -- Cordarrelle Patterson stood deep into the end zone, caught the ball and found an open lane before bursting in upfield field for an 103-yard kick return for a touchdown.
This touchdown return marks the ninth for Patterson's career. He now holds the record for the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history, breaking the tie with Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs. Falcons players instantly swarmed Patterson in the end zone celebrating his career milestone.
This is his first kickoff return for a touchdown since joining the Falcons in 2021. He has five with the Minnesota Vikings, one for the New England Patriots, and two for the Chicago Bears.
Twitter erupted following Patterson's touchdown: