'We needed this one': How an ever-evolving defensive line kept Justin Fields contained in Falcons win

What's interesting about this defensive performance, though, is that when partnered together with specific context of the last two years, it's a performance that actually shows a particular evolution for this defensive line.

At this point in 2021, defensive coordinator Dean Pees had already spoken a few times on the Falcons need to keep quarterbacks in check and in the pocket. Too many times last year did a quarterback burn this defense on the move, extending plays and picking up first downs via his legs.

And it wasn't necessarily their rushing totals that stung, it was their average per carry. Against Jalen Hurts in Week 1, he averaged 8.9 yards on seven carries. Taylor Heinicke in Week 4? An average of 8.6 yards on five carries. Josh Allen in the second-to-last game of the season? 5.4 yards a carry on 15 attempts.

With Fields in town, this was really the first time the Falcons defensive line could test its progress against a quarterback that isn't afraid to tuck it and run. Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow all have their elite status for a reason, but they're not what anyone would consider mobile when the pocket collapses. Facing Fields was the defensive line's chance to show it had evolved.

Even though Fields still accumulated 85 rushing yards, his average was kept at a mark of 4.7 yards a carry. In the last two weeks combined, that number was well over 11 yards a carry. More so, Fields hasn't been held to a less than five yards per carry average since Week 2 against Green Bay.

And this defensive line did this pieced together in a way that looks very different than what anyone originally planned it to look before the 2022 season began.

Truly, think about it: If this is May, no one has Anderson, Jalen Dalton and Timothy Horne on their radar. The Falcons had Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham. They were bringing back Anthony Rush and Marlon Davidson. They had signed Vincent Taylor.

Slowly but surely, though, the Falcons defensive line depth shrunk.

The Falcons lost Taylor well before the season began to injury. They parted ways with Rush and Davidson during the season. And slowly but surely, guys like Anderson, Dalton and Horne began getting more and more reps in games. On Sunday, that depth was tested as Graham was carted off with a knee injury. He did not return.

In his place, rotated those three players, who at one point or another were considered on the bubble of being cut or were actually practice squad elevations. Sunday's game was a testament to not only an evolving defensive line, but the depth this coaching staff and front office has accrued within the defensive interior.

"They've found players from everywhere," Smith said of the Falcons front office. "... And part of our job as coaches is to be on the same page and develop guys, because it's going to naturally happen in the NFL."

Well, it's a regression that's been happened in Atlanta since the start of the season. But if this pieced together group continue to play like they did in the win against the Bears on Sunday? Holding the league's best rushing offense to 160 rushing yards (which hasn't been below 200 in five weeks)?

It shows this evolution is heading in the right direction.