Falcons Daily: Analyzing the state of the Falcons tight end room without Kyle Pitts 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Losing standout tight end Kyle Pitts due to injury will be a major blow to the Falcons offense, especially during midseason with Atlanta in a race for the top spot in the NFC South.

The second-year pro was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Despite this adjustment in the offense, Arthur Smith has consistently emphasized his confidence in the depth he has in the tight end room.

Pitts' absence now leaves the Falcons offense with four tight ends on the active roster in MyCole Pruitt, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firsker and Feleipe Franks. Though, Franks and Firsker were both inactive against the Bears on Sunday, Smith said that he will continue to evaluate both players moving forward.

The Falcons signed tight end John Raine to the practice squad on Monday after placing Pitts on IR to help flesh out more depth.

Pruitt and Hesse have both fared well when called upon this season and will likely be Atlanta's primary tight ends moving forward.

Since Pruitt was signed to the active roster during Week 7, his offensive production has been solid all-around. His stats may not tell that story but if you ask Smith about Pruitt, he'll tell you why he's been vital to this offense since landing in Atlanta.

"MyCole is a very good blocker at the point of attack in multiple schemes," Smith said on Wednesday. "He's got good feel in space, smart football player, multi-sport guy, played a lot of good games."