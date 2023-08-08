Depth Chart

Falcons release first depth chart of 2023 NFL preseason

Desmond Ridder to lead Falcons into joint practices vs. Miami Dolphins this week

Aug 08, 2023 at 04:21 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Falcons have released their first unofficial depth chart of the season.

Key word: Unofficial.

Head coach Arthur Smith will surely say football communications director David Bassity created it and that it doesn't look exactly like what's in his office, or that the depth chart is fluid at this point in the preseason.

Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot believe they have a more competitive roster than in years past and that it will be hard to make this team at certain spots. They're right on both points. The Falcons will have some tough decisions ahead and roles are earned with quality play in camp.

One thing to note off the top. A pattern, you'll see has emerged. All the rookies are at or near the back of the depth chart. That has been the case each year that Smith has been here, even though we know that's not the exact pecking order to this point.

Just like Kyle Pitts wasn't the third tight end in the 2021 preseason, Bijan Robinson and Matt Bergeron aren't at or near the back of the pack this year. Let's trust what we've seen at practice over this unofficial document. So, can we all agree to keep that in mind before creating a mild panic? Much appreciated.

Players will be vying for top priority during this week's joint practices in Miami and throughout the preseason slate. That's when this depth chart will flesh out, though it probably won't change much in the depth charts down the line.

Let's take a look at the first depth chart, which was formally released on Tuesday. Don't forget the word "unofficial" when you're perusing it.

Feel free to dissect it and throw your opinions/comments/questions about it into the mailbag. We'll get Bair Mail cranked up again this week.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge Frank Darby J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Keilhan Harris
TE Kyle Pitts Parker Hesse John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews Josh Miles Barry Wesley
LG Matt Hennessy Matt Bergeron Jonotthan Harrison Michael Menet
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton Justin Shaffer
RT Kaleb McGary Jalen Mayfield Tyler Vrabel
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt Tucker Fisk
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali Penny Hart Slade Bolden Matt Sexton Xavier Malone
FB Keith Smith Clint Ratkovich
RB Cordarrelle Patterson Tyler Allgeier Bijan Robinson Carlos Washington Godwin Igwebuike
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Timmy Horne Justin Ellis LaCale London
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham Carlos Davis Albert Huggins
DL Calais Campbell Joe Gaziano Zach Harrison Caeveon Patton
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzno Carter Kemoko Turay
ILB Kaden Elliss Mykal Walker Tae Davis Mike Jones
ILB Troy Andersen Nate Landman Andre Smith
OLB Arnold Ebiketie Ade Ogundeji DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Cornell Armstrong Breon Borders Natrone Brooks
S Jessie Bates Jaylinn Hawkins DeMarrco Hellams
S Richie Grant Micah Abernathy Lukas Denis Cliff Chattman
NB Dee Alford Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers Darren Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Mike Hughes Penny Hart Scotty Miller
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
