Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of the 2023 regular season

Transactions create more change to this week's chart

Oct 10, 2023 at 04:37 PM
Amna Subhan

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons released their sixth depth chart of the regular season.

Atlanta welcomes the Washington Commanders at home looking to stay undefeated at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There are two changes to this week's edition after the Falcons placed wide receiver Josh Ali on injured reserve in Week 5. The Falcons signed defensive lineman Eli Ankou in a corresponding move. Ankou is added to the chart behind Albert Huggins.

Continue to note Cordarelle Patterson's "J" position signifies "Joker" as the veteran plays multiple positions.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins Eli Ankou
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant DeMarrco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

