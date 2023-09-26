How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Atlanta Falcons travel to London in Week 4 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
Both the Falcons and Jaguars are looking to bounce back after falling in Week 3.
The international match will be aired locally on WSB-TV (Channel 2) at 9:30 a.m. ET and simulcast between ESPN+ and a Disney+ animated Toy Story broadcast.
Here's exactly how to tune in to the Week 4 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (2-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Where: Wembley Stadium
Announcers: ESPN+: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovski, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge | Disney+: Drew Carter, Booger McFarland and 12-year-old Pepper Parsley
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include WSB TV. Additional streaming opportunities applying only to this game are offered on ESPN+ and Disney+ platforms.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket, ESPN+ or Disney+ will allow fans out of market to watch.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Mostly cloudy
High/low: 73 degrees/57 degrees
Rain: 12 percent chance
Humidity: 74 percent
Moon: Waning Gibbous
For more information on the Disney+ plus broadcast, check this out:
