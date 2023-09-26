Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 4 game

Sep 26, 2023 at 08:00 AM
The Atlanta Falcons travel to London in Week 4 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Both the Falcons and Jaguars are looking to bounce back after falling in Week 3.

The international match will be aired locally on WSB-TV (Channel 2) at 9:30 a.m. ET and simulcast between ESPN+ and a Disney+ animated Toy Story broadcast.

Here's exactly how to tune in to the Week 4 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (2-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Wembley Stadium

TV: WSB TV (Atlanta), ESPN+, Disney+

Announcers: ESPN+: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovski, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge | Disney+: Drew Carter, Booger McFarland and 12-year-old Pepper Parsley

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include WSB TV. Additional streaming opportunities applying only to this game are offered on ESPN+ and Disney+ platforms.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket, ESPN+ or Disney+ will allow fans out of market to watch.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Mostly cloudy

High/low: 73 degrees/57 degrees

Rain: 12 percent chance

Humidity: 74 percent

Moon: Waning Gibbous

For more information on the Disney+ plus broadcast, check this out:

Monochrome Monday | Week 3 Falcons vs Lions

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions during Week 3.

