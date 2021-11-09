Falcons release depth chart before Week 10 contest vs. Cowboys

Videos Matt Ryan leads the Atlanta Falcons to a win over the Saints in New Orleans | On The Rise

Videos Who dat… Ryan, Zaccheaus, Vaughters, Falcons are closers, playoffs | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Breaking down the Falcons win over the Saints | Film Review

Videos A.J. Terrell is THAT guy | Atlanta Falcons Mic'd Up

Videos 'Everything good, I try to keep levelheaded' | A.J. Terrell Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith on how everyone's contribution is important on the field

Videos How the Falcons emerged with a crazy comeback victory over rival Saints | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Olamide Zaccheaus recaps his 2 touchdown performance against New Orleans

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson talks about the importance of a win in New Orleans

Videos Matt Ryan recaps his big day and the win against New Orleans

Videos Arthur Smith recaps the Falcons win over New Orleans

Videos Highlights from the big victory over New Orleans | Sideline Access

Videos Watch the Falcons celebrate their victory in New Orleans

Videos Matt Ryan's best plays from 3-TD game vs. Saints | Week 9

Videos Falcons vs. Saints Highlights | Week 9

Videos Highlight: Younghoe Koo delivers his third game-winning FG of 2021

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Ryan's clutch launch codes to Patterson get Falcons in FG range

Videos Highlight: Steven Means scoops Vaughters' strip-sack on Siemian for 32-yard gain

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan dials launch codes to Olamide Zaccheaus for 49 yards

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan keeps it himself for a touchdown to cap an 81-yard scoring drive

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan pinpoints third-down throw to Pitts in tight window for 16 yards

Videos Highlight: Russell Gage activates hurdle at wrong moment on awkward 20-yard gain

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan squeezes goal-line TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus

Videos Highlight: Cordarrelle Patterson absorbs significant contact on 17-yard third-down grab

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan floats pass on the run to Pitts for 39 yards

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan dials long distance to Cordarrelle Patterson for 34 yards

Videos The rivalry continues ft. Jerry Glanville | Falcons vs. Saints hype

Videos Calvin knows that I'm there for him | Hayden Hurst press conference

Videos 'There are special guys that are just special guys' | Dean Pees Presser

Videos 'You want to make yourself valuable and impact the game' | Dave Ragone Presser

Videos Marquice Williams on what he sees from the Saints special team unit

Videos The three things that define Cordarrelle Patterson on and off the field | Feature

Videos Falcons give back through Hometown Huddle

Videos Brandon Copeland on the importance of details and fundamentals in the defense.

Videos A.J. Terrell on improving his skill set from last season

Videos 'If you live and die with the week to week narratives then shame on you' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos Matt Ryan on the upcoming matchup against the Saints and how the Braves inspired the Falcons

Videos Falcons offense, Taysom Hill & New Orleans Saints | Falcons Audible Podcast