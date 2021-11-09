Falcons release depth chart before Week 10 contest vs. Cowboys

The Falcons continue to refine their roster, with some impact defensive changes heading toward Sunday's game at Dallas. They added defensive lineman Anthony Rush to the active roster, released edge rusher Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and signed cornerback Chris Williamson to the unit.
They also promoted Daren Bates and James Vaughters off the practice squad last week, adding more fresh talent to the mix.
All that's reflected in the latest depth chart, which the team released on Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED CONTENT:
Also make note of a minor depth chart change, with Calvin Ridley off of it while on the reserve/non-football injury list. Tajae Sharpe has slid into the starting lineup but, as we saw against New Orleans, the Falcons using a by-committee approach to account for Ridley's absence.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Tajae Sharpe
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Daren Bates
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|James Vaughters
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|Chris Williamson
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson