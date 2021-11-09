Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 10 contest vs. Cowboys

Anthony Rush, Chris Williamson added to the defensive pecking order

Nov 09, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons continue to refine their roster, with some impact defensive changes heading toward Sunday's game at Dallas. They added defensive lineman Anthony Rush to the active roster, released edge rusher Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and signed cornerback Chris Williamson to the unit.

They also promoted Daren Bates and James Vaughters off the practice squad last week, adding more fresh talent to the mix.

All that's reflected in the latest depth chart, which the team released on Tuesday afternoon.

Also make note of a minor depth chart change, with Calvin Ridley off of it while on the reserve/non-football injury list. Tajae Sharpe has slid into the starting lineup but, as we saw against New Orleans, the Falcons using a by-committee approach to account for Ridley's absence.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Daren Bates
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall Chris Williamson
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Dustin Colquitt
LS Josh Harris
H Dustin Colquitt
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
