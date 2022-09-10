Falcons disclose practice squad elevation ahead of Sunday's home opener vs. New Orleans Saints

One of the most surprising cuts on the day the Falcons released their initial 53-man roster was tight end Anthony Firkser.
Firkser is one of the former Tennessee Titans who had found their way to Atlanta this offseason, joining his former position coach Arthur Smith. Firkser's relationship with Smith is a unique one as the tight end has played for Smith when he was a tight ends coach, offensive coordinator and now a head coach.
We saw a lot of Firkser throughout the Falcons preseason, grabbing passes from both Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. At the time of the cut down, it seemed only natural that Firkser would make the initial 53-man roster. But he didn't, and the Falcons signed him to the practice squad.
However, because of Firkser's history with Smith and because of the asset and depth Firkser can provide for the Falcons offensively, it always seemed like only a matter of time before Firkser would be elevated. So, it didn't come as much of a surprise on Saturday when the Falcons announced his standard practice squad elevation ahead of their first game of the 2022 season against the Saints on Sunday.
As a reminder, 2022 league rules state a member of the practice squad can be elevated to the active game day roster three times. Upon the fourth elevation, he must be signed to the active 53-man roster.
In another Saturday afternoon move, the Falcons announced they have also released defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.
