Five things to watch when Falcons host rival Saints in Week 1

Congrats everyone! We made it. The regular season is upon us, and shall I say: Thank God.

We're officially through talking season so the time is nigh to see some real, regular season football. But let's be honest: We still have so many questions about this 2022 Falcons team, and perhaps that's a good thing? Perhaps the Saints feel the same.

More than any other time throughout the last decade, the Falcons and Saints rivalry looks different. There's no Matt Ryan. There's no Drew Brees. There's no Julio Jones. There's no Sean Payton.

Instead, Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen face off. The first two draft picks of the 2015 NFL Draft (Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota) are looking for redemption in their careers, and they'll try to do so as the starting quarterbacks on Sunday. This all begins when the Saints travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons at home. So, with so many storylines, what are we watching when kickoff comes? Let's take a look at five.

1. Will Drake London make his Falcons debut?

You don't have to tell me, I already know this is the No. 1 question you have entering into Sunday. London injured his knee in the very first preseason game and we haven't seen him since. Well, that's not completely true. We have seen him at practice all week. He's been active, but limited.

Smith said on Friday that London (and Darren Hall) had a "solid week" of practice. However, the coaching staff will make a final decision on their game day status on Saturday. London and Hall's game designation on Friday was "questionable."

"We'll be smart with both of them," Smith said on Friday. "We'll assess, and make a call (Saturday)."