Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall given game designation

The Falcons announced on Friday that Drake London (knee) and Darren Hall (quad) are questionable for Sunday's opener against the Saints. London and Hall were listed as limited following Friday's team practice. This is the third practice in which they were active this week, but limited.

Arthur Smith said prior to Wednesday's practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that the plan was to take London through the week before making the call on "whether he's playing or not," and if he is, "how much to put on his plate."

Smith said on Friday that the plan remains the same for both London and Hall in terms of when a decision will be made.

"They've had a solid week, but we'll be smart with both of them," Smith said on Friday. "We'll assess, and make a call (Saturday)."

Teams release their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff, so it's likely we won't know the final decision on London's (potential) Falcons debut until that list is announced. Keep an eye on AtlantaFalcons.com when that time comes.