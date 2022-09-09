Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall given game designation

Whether or not we see the Falcons No. 8 overall pick's Falcons debut is still unknown as we head into the weekend. 

Sep 09, 2022 at 03:04 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons announced on Friday that Drake London (knee) and Darren Hall (quad) are questionable for Sunday's opener against the Saints. London and Hall were listed as limited following Friday's team practice. This is the third practice in which they were active this week, but limited.

Arthur Smith said prior to Wednesday's practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that the plan was to take London through the week before making the call on "whether he's playing or not," and if he is, "how much to put on his plate."

RELATED CONTENT:

Smith said on Friday that the plan remains the same for both London and Hall in terms of when a decision will be made.

"They've had a solid week, but we'll be smart with both of them," Smith said on Friday. "We'll assess, and make a call (Saturday)."

Teams release their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff, so it's likely we won't know the final decision on London's (potential) Falcons debut until that list is announced. Keep an eye on AtlantaFalcons.com when that time comes.

You can see the Falcons full injury report here.

Week 1 Practice | 09.07.22

Take a look as the team takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in preparation for the game against the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Overall view during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Chuma Edoga #71 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Chuma Edoga #71 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79 and defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79 and defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: Why Arthur Smith, Dean Pees getting rookies ready for Week 1 vs. Saints and beyond will be key in 2022

Players and coaches will try to help rookies playing in their first NFL game Sunday vs. New Orleans

news

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell, Jake Matthews, and key stats for Week 1 clash with Saints

Falcons are 7-1 vs. New Orleans in regular-season openers

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, plus Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and other IR return candidates

We also discuss defining a successful season in this Friday mailbag

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London, Darren Hall as Saints practice week continues

news

'That reset was what I needed': Inside the restorative period that helped prepare Marcus Mariota for this Falcons opportunity

Mariota re-ignited passion for football during two-year stint working outside the spotlight

news

'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start

The eighth year vet is excited about a fresh start in his career

news

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Drew Dalman was named the starter when the Falcons released their Week 1 depth chart. How did the Falcons come to that decision?

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

TE Parker Hesse missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for personal reasons

news

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair hands Bair Mail over to Tori McElhaney. She answers your questions on Wednesday.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

Top News

Falcons Daily: Why Arthur Smith, Dean Pees getting rookies ready for Week 1 vs. Saints and beyond will be key in 2022

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall given game designation

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell, Jake Matthews, and key stats for Week 1 clash with Saints

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, plus Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and other IR return candidates

Advertising