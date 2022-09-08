Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London, Darren Hall as Saints practice week continues 

Sep 08, 2022 at 03:47 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons roster continues to remain healthy entering Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver Drake London was active in Thursday's non-padded practice and remained limited on the team's participation report. Defensive back Darren Hall also remained limited in Thursday's practice as he continues to work through a quadricep ailment and tight end Parker Hesse returned to practice after missing Wednesday's work for personal reasons.

London's knee will continue to be monitored throughout the end of the week.

