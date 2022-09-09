Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, plus Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and other IR return candidates

Omari Wideman from Parker, Colo.

Do you think they will incorporate a plan to bring the guys on IR back into the mold or potentially look at other options? I'm curious as players like Deion Jones and a couple of others being on IR won't be able to return until after 4 weeks if I'm correct.

Bair: I think there's an excellent chance some players currently on injured reserve return this season. Slot cornerback Isaiah Oliver has the best chance, considering his adeptness at the position and the fact he was making steady progress in the summer. Some time away should help him get back to 100 percent. Deion Jones is a real talent, but he's a variable. It depends on his shoulder's readiness for football. It's unknown how far out Marlon Davidson is in his recovery timetable, but he could be a down-the-road option and help the defensive line out.

Michael S from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Hi there Scott! I am well aware of your allergy to cold takes so I won't ask for a prediction BUT in terms of wins and losses what do you think a "successful" season looks like? I'd say 7 wins and beating both New Orleans and Tampa once at least.