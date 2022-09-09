Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell, Jake Matthews, and key stats for Week 1 clash with Saints

Sep 09, 2022 at 09:58 AM
Matt Haley
Deighton_John (1)
by Matt Haley & John Deighton

As you may have heard, the Falcons take on their bitter rivals, the New Orleans Saints, to open the 2022 NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. The Falcons and Saints met in Week 1 eight times dating back to 1970, and Sunday marks the first season-opening clash since 2014, a game the Falcons won 37-34 in overtime. Atlanta owns a 7-1 record in those games, including six straight wins between 1970 to 2013.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sunday will be the third time the Falcons and Saints have opened the season in Atlanta, the 2014 contest being the last and the first coming in 1981, another win for the home team, with the Falcons taking a 27-0 victory at Fulton County Stadium. A pattern emerges. Three season-opening games, three different stadiums, it makes you think. With the excitement building for the 2022 season and an always testy opponent, let's take a look at a few key stats for Sunday.

Dual Threat

wk1-marcus-rushing169

Since entering the league in 2015, Marcus Mariota is one of six quarterbacks with at least 13,000 passing yards (13,474) and 1,500 rushing yards (1,574) over the past six seasons. He ranks eighth among quarterbacks in rushing yards during that span, and his 5.96 yards per carry ranks second to only Lamar Jackson (5.97). The advanced stats show how Mariota's dynamic ability on both designed runs and scrambles adds a unique element to the Falcons offense. According to Tru Media, Mariota has generated 0.55 expected points added per scramble and 0.36 EPA per play on designed runs during his career. Since 2015, his 39.3 total EPA on designed runs ranks third among all quarterbacks trailing only Jackson and Cam Newton.

Mariota's ability to run may make the biggest impact on third downs. Over the course of his career, the Heisman Trophy winner has rushed for a first down on 62.7 percent of his third-down carries. Last season, nine of the top 10 teams in terms of points per drive were also top 10 in down set conversion rate, or the percentage of first downs that teams converted into another first down or a touchdown.

Essentially, the more frequently a team can extend a drive the more frequently they will score. In 2021, seven of the top 10 teams in down set conversion rate also finished with top 10 three-and-out rates. The Falcons ranked 24th in points per drive, 25th in down set conversion rate, 19th in third-down percentage, and 21st in three-and-out percentage. The Falcons ability to extend drives will have a direct correlation with their ability to score and keep the opposing offense off the field. Mariota's dual-threat talent should help the Falcons improve in these key areas.

Shutdown Lockdown

wk1-aj-casey169

While they may have played on different teams in 2021, no cornerback duo gave up fewer yards than Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell. Per Pro Football Focus, they combined to allow just 588 yards last season. Among corners that played at least 400 coverage snaps, no two players allowed fewer yards per game than Terrell (12.5) and Hayward (22.8).

Terrell earned a coverage grade of 85.6 from PFF, good for second in the league behind Jalen Ramsey (86.3), while Casey Hayward's 75.0 grade ranked 19th. Terrell allowed 29 catches on 66 targets for just 6.9 yards per reception on the way to a second-team All-Pro selection. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 43.9 percent of the passes they threw his way and managed a meager 47.5 passer rating on those throws, the second-lowest mark in the NFL. Last season with the Raiders, Hayward limited opposing passers to 30 completions on 55 targets (54.5 percent) and an 81.5 quarterback rating.

Ironman Matthews

wk1-jakematthews-starts169

Dating back to 2014, Jake Matthews has started 127 consecutive games for the Falcons. With a start on Sunday, Matthews will tie Keith Brooking (128 from 2000-08) for the third-longest streak of games started in Atlanta Falcons history. Matthews isn't just an ironman among the Falcons ranks though. Entering 2022, his 127 consecutive starts are the most among all active NFL players. When it comes to consecutive games played, Matthews ranks sixth among all active players and second among all non-place kickers and punters, surpassed by only former Falcon Duron Harmon (144).

Week 1 Practice | 09.08.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work at Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 20

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 20

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 20

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 20

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 20

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 20

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 20

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and safety Erik Harris #23 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 20

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and safety Erik Harris #23 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 20

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall slow-shutter view of the Atlanta Falcons logo on the main building during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 20

Overall slow-shutter view of the Atlanta Falcons logo on the main building during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 20

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 20

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 20

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 20

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 20

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 20

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 20

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: Why Arthur Smith, Dean Pees getting rookies ready for Week 1 vs. Saints and beyond will be key in 2022

Players and coaches will try to help rookies playing in their first NFL game Sunday vs. New Orleans

news

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall given game designation

Whether or not we see the Falcons No. 8 overall pick's Falcons debut is still unknown as we head into the weekend.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, plus Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and other IR return candidates

We also discuss defining a successful season in this Friday mailbag

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London, Darren Hall as Saints practice week continues

news

'That reset was what I needed': Inside the restorative period that helped prepare Marcus Mariota for this Falcons opportunity

Mariota re-ignited passion for football during two-year stint working outside the spotlight

news

'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start

The eighth year vet is excited about a fresh start in his career

news

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Drew Dalman was named the starter when the Falcons released their Week 1 depth chart. How did the Falcons come to that decision?

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

TE Parker Hesse missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for personal reasons

news

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair hands Bair Mail over to Tori McElhaney. She answers your questions on Wednesday.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

Top News

Falcons Daily: Why Arthur Smith, Dean Pees getting rookies ready for Week 1 vs. Saints and beyond will be key in 2022

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall given game designation

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell, Jake Matthews, and key stats for Week 1 clash with Saints

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, plus Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and other IR return candidates

Advertising