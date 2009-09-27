Falcons-Patriots Game Notes

Sep 27, 2009 at 05:31 PM
4d327b52b6973d637e000000.jpg


FOXBORO, Mass.-- Game Notes from the Falcons-Panthers game at the Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2009.

  • Running back Michael Turnertied the game at 10 apiece when the six-year veteran found the end zone on a two-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter. The score was the second for Turner this season and the 25th of his career. Turner finished the game with 15 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown.
  • For the second consecutive week, the Falcons offensive line did not allow a sack as quarterback Matt Ryanthrew for 199 yards. In Week 2 against Carolina, Ryan completed 21 of 27 passes for 220 yards.
  • Atlanta drove 72 yards on 12 plays in its first offensive possession of the game which was capped by a Jason Elam 26-yard field goal. The kick marked the third field goal conversion for Elam this season as he improved his consecutive games scoring streak to 255. Elam finished the game with four points on one field goal and one extra point.
  • Wide receiver Michael Jenkinscaught four passes for 52 yards in the first half against the Patriots, marking his highest total since the 2008 regular season finale against St. Louis. With five catches for 78 yards against New England. Jenkins also led the Falcons in receiving for the first time since the '08 Rams game.
  • Tight end Tony Gonzalezcaught his first pass of the contest in the fourth quarter, improving his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 134.
  • The Atlanta secondary held Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to 25 of 42 passing for a 59.5 completion percentage.
  • Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan moved the chains on a fourth down conversion at the 10:15 mark in the second quarter. The play continued the drive and led to a Falcons touchdown. This season, Atlanta is three for three on fourth down conversions (two for two against Carolina).

MORE FROM THE FALCONS-PATRIOTS GAME:

