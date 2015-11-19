Falcons Maintain Health As Prep for Indy Continues

The Atlanta Falcons came back from their bye week ready to work at the practice facilities in Flowery Branch. Here are photos of practice during Week 11.
As preparations roll on for this week's bout against the Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons continue to be blessed with good health.
Only S Robensen Therezie (hamstring) missed Thursday's practice at Flowery Branch. CB Robert Alford, (groin), LB Justin Durant (calf), WR Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) and S William Moore (groin) were limited, while DE Tyson Jackson (ribs), DT Paul Soliai (concussion) and DT Grady Jarrett (elbow) were full participants.
"We're in good shape in that way," Dan Quinn said of his team's injuries, or lack thereof. "(The bye) came at a good time for us, for guys who were close to getting back, now they had the opportunity to do that. So that part, I was really pleased with the work they put in."