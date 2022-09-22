Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Starting offensive lineman did not participate in mid-week practice

Atlanta also updates status of Darren Hall as the practice week continues. 

Sep 22, 2022 at 06:29 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

SEATTLE -- During the open period of Thursday's practice, the Falcons were rotating Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga in with the first-team offense at left guard. Elijah Wilkinson - who has made the first two starts of the season at the position - was absent on Thursday.

However, his absence was not injury related, and was disclosed as a personal matter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wilkinson was the only Falcons player not participating on Thursday.

After practice, the Falcons also updated the status of cornerback Darren Hall ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Hall was limited with a knee issue on Wednesday, but was back in full participation mode on Thursday. Hall had a big impact in the Falcons loss to the Rams on Sunday, punching a catch out of Cooper Kupp's hands and recovering the fumble. It was a play that Arthur Smith said epitomized the mentality of this Falcons team in 2022.

Having Hall back to full-go is good news for the Falcons ahead of Sunday's upcoming game with Seattle.

Week 3 Practice | 09.21.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work at Husky Stadium to prepare for this week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons player Jovante Moffatt during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons player Jovante Moffatt during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Editor's Note: Double exposure edit. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 in silhouette during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Editor's Note: Double exposure edit. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 in silhouette during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Avery Williams #35 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Avery Williams #35 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Editor's Note: Double exposure edit. Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in silhouette during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Editor's Note: Double exposure edit. Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in silhouette during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

