Falcons injury report: Starting offensive lineman did not participate in mid-week practice

SEATTLE -- During the open period of Thursday's practice, the Falcons were rotating Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga in with the first-team offense at left guard. Elijah Wilkinson - who has made the first two starts of the season at the position - was absent on Thursday.
However, his absence was not injury related, and was disclosed as a personal matter.
Wilkinson was the only Falcons player not participating on Thursday.
After practice, the Falcons also updated the status of cornerback Darren Hall ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Hall was limited with a knee issue on Wednesday, but was back in full participation mode on Thursday. Hall had a big impact in the Falcons loss to the Rams on Sunday, punching a catch out of Cooper Kupp's hands and recovering the fumble. It was a play that Arthur Smith said epitomized the mentality of this Falcons team in 2022.
Having Hall back to full-go is good news for the Falcons ahead of Sunday's upcoming game with Seattle.
Take a look as the team puts in the work at Husky Stadium to prepare for this week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.