'Be that guy': Why Mykal Walker is ready for golden Falcons opportunity

Walker's time has come. Oluokun signed with Jacksonville in free agency and Jones has been dealing with a shoulder issue since the spring, creating a changing of the guard at inside linebacker.

Walker has stepped in next to Rashaan Evans to form a partnership productive at this early point in the year.

"It has been great," Evans said. "We were able to work things out of OTAs and in camp, which helps us really get to know each other and how we can operate well together. We're at the point where we don't even have to speak. Sometimes it's a hand signal and we're set. It's already easy for us, and that's a good thing."

Despite Evans seniority and experience in Pees' system [while playing in Tennessee], coaches gave Walker the green dot. He's calling plays and signals and has proven as essential as anyone to this Falcons defense.

Pees has praised Walker as a "great communicator" with excellent scheme knowledge, fully capable of the large role he now assumes. How he's playing thus far is impressive; it's not a surprise to those who have seen him work over the past two years.

"We had a lot of faith in him, the way he developed last year and the games that he had to play in there, especially stack linebacker behind the ball," head coach Arthur Smith said. "Now, he has the green dot, he's continued to develop. I like his football IQ and he's making plays; he made a hell of a play [against the Rams] on the interception."

Walker always knew he could do this. He carries a quiet confidence into everything he does, truly believing he belonged. You can see it in how he operates on the field, trusting the hard work he puts in off of it. You can see it in press conferences, where he looks, sounds and speaks like a leader.