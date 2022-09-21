Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

Robert M from Statesboro, Ga.

Hey Bair, love the mailbag and always appreciate your honest take on things. 0-2 sucks. Bad. But I could not be happier with this past draft class. We're already seeing contributions from deep in the draft class. But my question is about the defense. All preseason we heard about how deep, and how the best position group on the team was the secondary. Now they have made a few great plays, but it seems more often than not, our secondary is getting torched. Am I wrong, or is this just an unexpected issue that'll be worth monitoring?

Bair: Since we just got done discussing A.J. Terrell, I thought we'd stay on the secondary kick. I understand your concern, Robert, after Jameis Winston torched the defense in the fourth quarter of Week 1 and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp may serious hay on Sunday.

I'm not going down the rush-and-coverage rabbit hole here. I will say that the coverage could be better all around. It's definitely worth monitoring this group, especially with young safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins in the back. We've see some rotational shuffling there as well, with Erik Harris playing in the slot and Dean Marlowe stepping in for Hawkins in the second half against the Rams.

Regarding Will Smith's question, also on the secondary, PFF grades those guys out right in the middle of the road. That's probably a fair assessment after two games. I'm waiting until we're four games in to make a real assessment, but better is expected. Seeing the secondary create turnovers, however, is a big deal. They got two last week and need to keep taking it away.

I have full confidence in Terrell and Casey Hayward. I agree the Falcons need better from those two and that group.

Travis Bryant from Advance, Mo.

Scott, So I am not really getting why so many people are already calling for Ridder to start when Mariota was specifically brought in to be the bridge QB and give him a fresh start. But that's a question for another day.

My topic: Calvin Ridley. I know he took a year off for his mental health. I know during that time we shopped him around. I also know he got suspended this year for betting on his own team to win while he was away. But do you think there is a sliver of a possibility he may be interested to stay in Atlanta with a new offensive arsenal we are building organically through the draft and the Falcons interested in keeping him? Or do you think that ship has sailed?

Bair: Interesting question, Travis, about a player and asset that hasn't been discussed much recently. The Falcons will have options in that regard, because he contract essentially freezes during his suspension. When his eligibility is reinstated, the Falcons will retain Ridley's rights on a fifth-year option.